A community trek through Kivi Park to help raise money for cancer netted over $100,000 this weekend, and the event's organizers say they're giving credit to the hard work of volunteers and sponsors.
People had the opportunity to show shoe, hike, ski and dogsled and ride horses through the south end park, in what Tannys Laughren, the Northern Cancer Foundation's executive director called "a resounding success."
Adding to the good news was Lily Fielding's announcement: the longtime south-end resident said she would be matching all donations.
"Over the years Lily has been one of the cancer centre's greatest supporters and her continued generosity to our cause and the causes of others in our community is truly humbling," Laughren said.
