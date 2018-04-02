The City of Greater Sudbury says transit terminal services have been temporarily relocated to the municipal parking lot on Elgin Street, pending an investigation into a police-involved shooting.

The city says passengers can wait for transfers on a warm bus, with staff available to answer questions and guide residents.

It adds that anyone with a parking pass for that lot will be able to park in any other municipal lot without penalty.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is continuing to investigate the shooting, which occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

A man armed with two knives attempted to gain access to the transit security office, according to a statement from the city.

The SIU says an officer discharged his firearm following an interaction with the man. The man was taken to hospital for treatment, but there is no word on his condition.

The city says a city employee was also taken to hospital with minor injuries and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information or video of the shooting is asked to contact the SIU's lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.