Residents of Sudbury have until Sunday to complete the city's transit survey.

It's part of the Transit Action Plan, which is a review of all transit services in Greater Sudbury.

The city held several public meetings and workshops in recent weeks to speak to Sudburians directly about the service.

The goal is to come up with ways to improve Sudbury's transit system.

The survey can be found on the city's website, and is available in paper form at the library and the downtown terminal.

It will be available until midnight Sunday.

Another round of public consultation is scheduled for October and November.