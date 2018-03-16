Skip to Main Content
Millions in transit funding expected to be announced for Greater Sudbury today

Notifications

Millions in transit funding expected to be announced for Greater Sudbury today

Politicians from all three levels of government are expected to make an announcement this morning about millions of dollars in new funding for public transit in Sudbury.

Chapleau, Cochrane, Espanola, Timmins and Kapuskasing also to receive money for public transit

CBC News ·
Between the federal, provincial and municipal government, investment into new transit networks and service extensions in Greater Sudbury is expected to hit $99 million. (Erik White/CBC)

Politicians from all three levels of government are expected to make an announcement this morning about millions of dollars in new funding for public transit in Greater Sudbury.

CBC News has learned that $39 million will come from the federal government, and another $33 million will come from the province.

Combined with money from the city, the investment into new transit networks and service extensions is expected to hit $99 million.

CBC has also learned that Chapleau, Cochrane, Espanola, Timmins and Kapuskasing will also receive money for public transit. 

More details will be announced later this morning.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us