Politicians from all three levels of government are expected to make an announcement this morning about millions of dollars in new funding for public transit in Greater Sudbury.

CBC News has learned that $39 million will come from the federal government, and another $33 million will come from the province.

Combined with money from the city, the investment into new transit networks and service extensions is expected to hit $99 million.

CBC has also learned that Chapleau, Cochrane, Espanola, Timmins and Kapuskasing will also receive money for public transit.

More details will be announced later this morning.



