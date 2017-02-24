The recent death of a bus driver in Winnipeg — allegedly killed by a passenger — is raising awareness about safety on public transit buses.

There have been cases of Sudbury bus drivers being assaulted, but nothing like what happened in Winnipeg, says Darrell Taylor, president of CUPE Local 4705, which represents 125 full- and part time Sudbury Transit drivers.

"Obviously when anything happens in your profession there's a shared concern. I think everybody is just thankful that an incident like that hasn't ... happened in Sudbury," says Taylor.

"While our members are driving a bus, they're not just driving a bus. They're responsible for all the people on board that bus. They transport thousands of them safely every day. But in addition, there is that inherent danger where there could be an incident."

Taylor says the incidents in Sudbury have ranged from verbal assaults, to spitting and physical altercations. Some drivers left the profession, citing concerns over safety issues, he added.

It was following several assaults in 2013 that the city installed security cameras on all 60 of its transit buses.

The cameras act as a deterrent, and the footage can be used to help prosecute offenders after an incident, Taylor says.

The city has also tested using barriers around the driver, but Taylor says his members didn't like the transparent plastic divider — and felt it reduced passenger experience.

Taylor says all Sudbury Transit drivers are provided crisis prevention intervention training during their driver training, giving them tools to de-escalate conflicts.

"The drivers' safety, as is the passengers' safety, is utmost in our minds."

The city's Transit Director was not available for comment, however a spokesperson with the city sent the following statement in an email to CBC News:

"We have, in recent years, made a number of changes to our transit buses to ensure the safety and well-being of our operators and riders. We are very much on par with other municipalities in terms of the safety elements we've implemented — including a three-tier security system with GPS tracking, video and audio recording features on all transit buses, and mobile radio units, which trigger silent alarm systems to alert transit supervisors, who call police as necessary.

"The feedback from our drivers has been positive and these tools have proven to be effective in ensuring the safety of drivers and riders alike. We do continue to work with our operators and peers from across the province and the country to identify areas of potential opportunity."