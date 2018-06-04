The Polar Bear Express train is expected to start moving again today.

Last Wednesday, five of the 11 cars on the passenger train went off the tracks about 37 kilometres south of Moosonee, en route back to Cochrane.

Officials say 73 passengers and seven crew were on board. Ontario Northland spokesperson Rebecca McGlynn said no one was seriously hurt.

In a release today, McGlynn says the track is fixed and service is expected to return to normal.

There's still no word on what caused the derailment.

The Polar Bear Express is the only all-season land-link to Moosonee.