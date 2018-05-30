According to Ontario Northland, the Polar Bear Express has derailed south of Moosonee Wednesday at 5:45 pm.

Ontario Northland spokesperson, Rebecca McGlynn says the train was carrying 73 passengers and seven crew members when it left the tracks about 37 kilometres south of Moosonee on its way back to Cochrane.

McGlynn said so far there has only been reports of minor injuries.

A train has been deployed from Cochrane to the site but as of Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. had not reached the destination.

McGlynn said a high rail vehicle, similar to a pick-up truck has been ferrying people from the derailed train to Moosonee but can only carry a handful of people at a time. As of 9:00 p.m, 26 passengers and two crew members had arrived in Moosonee.

"I'd just like to mention that our passenger services is working with passengers and talking to a lot of immediate family members with passengers right now. So we're communicating with the community and making sure everyone has an update," she said.

Officials say it's too early to know what caused the derailment.

The rail service has been suspended until further notice.