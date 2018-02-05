People interested in how much traffic passes through their neighbourhood will now have a little help from the city's open data portal.

The city of Greater Sudbury announced Monday it will be including traffic counts in its online data collection.

In a news release, the city said its traffic counts are a tally of how many vehicles or pedestrians pass by an area during a specified amount of time.

The counts were conducted at 401 intersections and 1,679 sections of road within the city.

Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger said adding more data to the portal is part of the city's commitment to open and transparent government.

"The additional data provides residents with an even better understanding of their community and encourages engagement through the sharing of information and the creation of new and innovative applications," Bigger said.

The open data portal makes information publicly available online — it includes information on child care locations, parks and playgrounds, ward maps, and business licenses.