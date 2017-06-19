A 27-year-old Elliot Lake man waited too long to take his snow tires off, and will now stand before a judge to face more serious charges.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a statement released today that the vehicle with studded tires drove by them on Friday night in Elliot Lake.

Officers stopped the vehicle, with the intention of informing the driver about the June 1 cutoff date for studded tires.

When they spoke to him, police said a strong smell of marijuana emanated from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up 68 Oxycodone pills, 15.5 methamphetamine tablets, 3.4 grams of hash oil and 0.4 grams of marijuana.

The accused was slapped with two charges of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake, Ontario on August 1, 2017.