RCMP in Sault Ste. Marie have arrested two men from the Greater Toronto Area following a human trafficking investigation that began in May 2015.

Investigators say a 38-year-old man from Vaughan and a 65-year-old Toronto man were arrested late last month on charges of smuggling in persons, trafficking in persons, and counselling an Immigration and Refugee Protection Act offence.

The Mounties say the investigation began after a lone female illegally entered Canada on a vessel that left Neebish Island in Michigan and landed on St. Joseph Island in Ontario.

They say the United States Border Patrol contacted them after spotting the crossing.