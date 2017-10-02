Three men from the Toronto area netted themselves some hefty fines after being caught landing illegal walleye on Lake Nippissing.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said that after receiving complaints of illegal fishing on the lake in March, two anglers were found with 15 prohibited-sized walleye. A third was fined for fishing without a license, and abandoning 16 walleye caught earlier in the year.

Ontario fishing regulations say that anglers are prohibited from landing walleye measuring 43-60 centimetres and not more than one walleye larger than 60 centimetres.

The fines each carry a minimum one-year fishing license suspension.

The three men were charged a total of $8,600.