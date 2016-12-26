Northern Ontario is always changing, always moving — and so are we.

So what better way to review 2016 than to look at it in motion?

Here are the five most "Liked" videos on our CBC Sudbury Facebook page as of Dec. 23, 2016

5) Take a look at Dynamic Earth's new outdoor park

Marina von Stackelberg took the afternoon of Aug. 19 to tour Dynamic Earth's new outdoor park in Sudbury.

4) See what it's like to commute by canoe in Sudbury

Reporter Erik White went canoeing with John Hall. The Sudbury man paddles from his backyard to the provincial office where he works. Erik says he remembers this story well because he ended up getting an unexpected view from the bottom of Lilly Creek.

3) See what the General Hospital looks like now

The old general hospital saw some progress this summer as the building is being converted into 210 luxury apartments. For the last three years, workers have been gutting the inside, getting the 65-year-old landmark ready for its new life.

CBC reporter Erik White got a tour of what was also known as St. Joseph's Health Centre on June 7.

2) Jordan Kilganon of Sudbury has been called the best slam dunker in the world

The professional dunker was hired to show off his skills at the NBA all-star game in Toronto the week of Feb. 12.

Morning North host Markus Schwabe met up with him at a local gym and shot this slow-motion clip.

1) David Suzuki expresses his thoughts on oil spill clean up efforts in Gogama, Ont., with a CN Rail official

Environmentalist David Suzuki visited the site of a 2015 CN trail derailment in Gogoma, Ont. on Nov. 18. CBC reporter Olivia Stefanovich shot the video and posted it on Nov. 21. It now has more than 2,300 reactions on Facebook, including 1,919 Likes.

And now, some staff picks:

Jason Turnbull gets spit on by an alpaca

Baby Jesus gets a new head

Baby Jesus gets a new head0:48

How many lakes can you swim in during Morning North?