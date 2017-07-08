A Sudbury sculptor has cast an image of Tom Thomson to honour the artist's mysterious death 100 years ago.

The commemorative bust of Thomson by Tyler Fauvelle will be on display at the Perivale Art Gallery on Manitoulin Island, as well as galleries in Huntsville and Parry Sound.

Fauvelle, who also created the Stompin' Tom Connors statue outside the Sudbury arena, said Thomson's artistic legacy is still felt today.

"By breaking with tradition 100 years ago, Thomson helped give Canadian art its identity," Fauvelle said.

"I think that he gave Canadians like myself the courage to look at things differently as far as the impressionist feel [of his work.]"

The circumstances surrounding Thiomson's death have captured Canadians' imaginations for years.

Back in 1917, Thomson paddled out alone on Canoe Lake in Ontario's Algonquin Park for an afternoon of fishing. Hours later, Thomson's overturned canoe was sighted in the water, its owner nowhere to be seen.

His body was found eight days later.

Tom Thomson was a landscape painter who after his death in 1917 was closely associated with artists who formed the Group of Seven. ((National Archives of Canada/Canadian Press) )

"The intrigue about what happened helped to spur a lot of interest in the story, to help people look at art in a different way," Fauvelle said.

"[Thomson] wasn't perfect, he struggled with many things — self doubt, among other demons."

"And whether he drowned by accident or other forces were at play, we'll never know," he said.