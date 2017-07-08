A Sudbury sculptor has cast an image of Tom Thomson to honour the artist's mysterious death 100 years ago.
The commemorative bust of Thomson by Tyler Fauvelle will be on display at the Perivale Art Gallery on Manitoulin Island, as well as galleries in Huntsville and Parry Sound.
Fauvelle, who also created the Stompin' Tom Connors statue outside the Sudbury arena, said Thomson's artistic legacy is still felt today.
"By breaking with tradition 100 years ago, Thomson helped give Canadian art its identity," Fauvelle said.
"I think that he gave Canadians like myself the courage to look at things differently as far as the impressionist feel [of his work.]"
- Tracking Tom Thomson's last spring in Algonquin Park, a century later
- CBC Archives: the mysterious death of Tom Thomson
The circumstances surrounding Thiomson's death have captured Canadians' imaginations for years.
Back in 1917, Thomson paddled out alone on Canoe Lake in Ontario's Algonquin Park for an afternoon of fishing. Hours later, Thomson's overturned canoe was sighted in the water, its owner nowhere to be seen.
His body was found eight days later.
"The intrigue about what happened helped to spur a lot of interest in the story, to help people look at art in a different way," Fauvelle said.
"[Thomson] wasn't perfect, he struggled with many things — self doubt, among other demons."
"And whether he drowned by accident or other forces were at play, we'll never know," he said.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.