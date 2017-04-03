Sudbury city council had pegged the courtyard redesign as a priority project and a sign the downtown master plan is moving ahead, but now needs an extra $2.3 million to get it done.

That's because all of the companies that bid on the $7 million contract say it will cost much more than the city says it will.

A staff report coming to the April 11 council meeting recommends council draws the extra $2.3 million out of reserve funds over the next seven years and go with the lowest bidder, Greater Sudbury Concrete Works, which says it can do the job for $8.6 million.

The report says the $2.3 million would cover the $1.6 million shortfall and about $600,000 would be needed for consultant's fees and a construction contingency fund.

The other bids range from $9.1 million to $13.8 million.

Second time city underestimates project costs

This is the second time the bids for this job have come in higher than city staff expected.

A tender to rehab a smaller portion of the Tom Davies parking garage and courtyard with a budget of $1.7 million was put out to tender last summer with the lowest bid coming in at $2,669,500.

Staff then decided to put out another tender, taking in more of the project, which has now also come in over budget.

A few years ago, it was determined that the membrane in the roof of the parking garage needed to be replaced. Greater Sudbury city staff identified it as an opportunity to redevelop the courtyard above, which had been identified as a key project in the city's downtown master plan.