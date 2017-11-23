A family walk near the village of Redbridge east of North Bay turned into a OPP search mission yesterday.

Ontario Provincial Police said at about 4:30 p.m., a 2-year-old girl was in a sleigh being pulled by a dog when the animal bolted suddenly, dragging the sleigh and tot into the bush.

North Bay OPP received a call from help at about 5:40 p.m. The service sent out search dogs and search teams on foot, by ATV, on snowmobiles — and a helicopter was on the way.

The OPP said the child was found first by her mother. The toddler was unharmed and was found with the dog and the sleigh snagged around a tree.

Officers arrived at around 8 p.m. to transport the girl out of the bush.