There may not be a stand-alone English university in Timmins but two post-secondary institutions are working to have more options available for potential students.

Since 2010, Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie has offered two university level programs at Northern College in Timmins. Now, the two schools are looking to expand the offering in the Timmins area.

Algoma University president Asima Vezina says the schools don't know which new programs will be offered, however, they are consulting other sources to determine what courses would be most in demand.

"The college, the community and other industry partners and economic partners [will] really help guide the process," she said.

"We've got a number of undergrad programs that we do deliver on our main campus in Sault Ste. Marie."

New programs would start in 2019

Northern College president and CEO Fred Gibbons says senior management teams from both schools are meeting this week in Sudbury to iron out future plans for post secondary education in Timmins.

"A number of studies have been done recently that will help to inform our discussion in our planning retreat," he said.

"Some of the work has been done by the Far Northeastern Training Board and similarly by the mining industry human resource council. [They've] identified some of the professional occupations — university prepared professional occupations — that are going to be in high demand in our particular region."

Both Algoma University and Northern College have video conferencing capabilities, so they're also looking at the feasibility of offering programs in other northern Ontario locations.

Any new university programs added in Timmins would launch in the fall of 2019.