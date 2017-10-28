It's a long way from Timmins to the Pittsburgh symphony scene. But Peter Sullivan has made the journey — and is returning home to Timmins this weekend.

The trombonist, who attended high school in Timmins in the 1970s, is returning as the guest soloist in a concert tomorrow at St. Anthony's Cathedral.

Sullivan, who now calls Pittsburgh home, is currently the principal trombonist for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

He said he first became interested in the trombone through his music teacher, Jim Goodfellow.

"There was something about sound I found compelling," Sullivan told CBC's Morning North. "It's always about the sound."

Sullivan said he didn't connect with other instruments, but the "mellowness" of the trombone's sound was indescribable.

His talent led him to keep playing the instrument, first with the Calgary Philharmonic, followed by stops in Toronto and Montreal. He says he'd like to stay in Pittsburgh for awhile.

"I've never had to stop and ask myself what I wanted to do for a living. It's always just happened," he said.

And he has no plans to slow down just yet. After his visit to his hometown Sullivan said he'll return to Pittsburgh and continue playing.

"I'll probably play till I'm 65," Sullivan said. "I might keep going. I do other stuff [like] coach the National Youth Orchestra of Canada. But I'll always play."