4 found dead at scene of suspicious vehicle fire: Timmins police

Timmins police say they believe they found the bodies of four people when investigating a suspicious vehicle fire near Timmins, Ont.

Local police were first aware of the incident on Price Road, approximately six kilometres south of Dalton Road, in Price Township, late Friday afternoon.

Investigators are working to determine when the fire broke out, and police say the investigation will take several days.

The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed.

Foul play has not been ruled out, and police say the fire is "suspicious in nature."

The incident is believed to be isolated and there is no threat to public safety, police say.

Timmins police are working with the Ontario Provincial Police, Ontario Fire Marshall's Office and the Office of the Regional Coroner for the investigation.

Investigators are asking the public for any information related to vehicle, a 2004 Chrysler Intrepid, which is believed to be blue or green in colour, in the area leading up to and including Friday.

Timmins police will be providing more details at a news conference scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Those with information are asked to contact Timmins Police Service at 705-264-1201. Tips will also be accepted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 705-268-8477.