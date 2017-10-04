Police in Timmins have charged a 34-year-old woman with importing a prohibited weapon after she tried to buy stun guns online.

According to police, the woman made an online purchase of conductive energy weapons — also known as a stun guns — disguised as flashlights.

The Canadian Border Services Agency alerted police when the suspicious package arrived.

The woman is now facing charges, including importing a prohibited weapon. She was released on a promise to appear in court in November.

Timmins Police are also reminding people that although certain products may be available to purchase online, it does not mean they are legal to purchase or possess in Canada.