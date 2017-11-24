A few days ago, staff at the Timmins and District Humane Society received an unusual call from a local veterinarian office.

A representative with the vet's office said they had a chicken in their possession.

"She was brought in by a Timmins resident who had found her in the Metro parking lot," Alicia Santamaria, executive director with the Timmins and District Humane Society said.

Staff went and picked up the chicken and brought it back to the society where the hen was set up with food, water, treats and comfortable bedding.

"I think this is the first time we've ever had a chicken come in as a stray," Santamaria said.

Working to find her owner

"Staff were pretty interested and pretty excited to get her in. I think we all had a good chuckle about it, that's for sure."

So far, the chicken seems content Santamaria said. Since being the care of the humane society, the hen has laid three eggs.

Now, staff are working to find where it came from.

"We're kind of guessing that maybe she had escaped somehow during someone transporting her," Santamaria said.

"We really don't know how she got there."

Santamaria said she knows of a few people in the community who have backyard chickens. So far, no one has come forward to claim her, but people have phoned saying they're interested in adopting her.

If no one claims the chicken, it will be put up for adoption.

"I hope that she's comfy and enjoying her time with us," Santamaria said.

"She's not shy. She'll come right up to you. She's very curious."