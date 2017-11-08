The City of Timmins has announced the lineup for the 2018 Stars and Thunder Festival.

The eight day event will take place during the final week of June 2018, with the festival wrapping up on July 1. It will feature a number of musicians and a fireworks festival.

"Last year's music festival was well-received by all those who attended, spectators and artists alike," Mayor Steve Black said.

"We are confident that our team will continue to put Timmins' best foot forward and host another incredible festival this year."

The festival held last year had a shortfall of $546,595. Earlier this year, city council decided to go forward with the 2018 event.

Here's a list of the lineup for the 2018 event: