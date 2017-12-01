The city of Timmins is reminding snowmobile riders to show a little respect.

In late November, Timmins Police said they noticed snowmobile tracks through Whitney Cemetery in Porcupine.

The tracks rolled over clearly exposed gravestones.

Timmins police said they will be stepping up patrols in cemeteries, and that anyone found trespassing will be charged under the Trespass to Property Act, or charged with mischief under the Criminal Code if damage is caused to property.

City Hall added today that officials are "disheartened by the complete lack of respect" shown by the riders.