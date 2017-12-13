Timmins Police say a snowmobile driver is facing several charges after a collision on a city street last Friday.

Police were called to the crash between a snowmobile and a vehicle in the area of Moneta Ave. and Railway St.

Police say the driver of the snowmobile was travelling on the road and hit the back of a vehicle that had come to a stop. No one was injured.

The 32-year-old snowmobile driver was charged with failing to report a collision, driving with no insurance and following too closely.

Timmins Police say riding a snowmobile on city streets is not permitted. They add the only streets permitted for snowmobile travel are those which make up part of the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trails, which are closed at this time.