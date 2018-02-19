Skip to Main Content
World skating record attempt foiled by winter weather in Timmins

Over 275 people formed a skating chain on figure eight-shaped rink

More than 275 attempted to form the longest skating chain on Sk8te Hollinger, an outdoor rink in Timmins, Ont., shaped like a figure eight. (Sk8te Hollinger/Facebook)

Hundreds of people braved the winter weather at Hollinger Park in Timmins on Family Day, but it wasn't quite enough to break the world record for longest skating chain.

The community attempted to form the chain on Sk8te Hollinger, an outdoor rink shaped like a figure eight.

Ken Pye, the man who built the rink three years ago, said although more than 275 people came out for the event, they weren't able to beat Winnipeg's 'unofficial' record of almost 400.

"The weather blew in and it started hailing, but we still had fun," he explained.

He added that although they didn't break the record, it's still probably the only skating chain in the world to go around a figure eight rink.

Pye said the community isn't ready to give up just yet —  they're hoping to make another attempt during the March break.

