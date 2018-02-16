Timmins is going to attempt to break a world record this Family Day at Hollinger Park.

This is the third winter for the large figure 8-shaped outdoor skating rink downtown called Sk8te Hollinger.

Ken Pye, who built the rink three years ago, says they're going to try to form the longest skating chain.

Currently the 'unofficial' record is held by Winnipeg, Man., which had almost 400 skaters on a rink earlier this month.

Pye is confident Timmins can beat the Winnipeg record as long as the weather cooperates. He says the attendance at the rink for Family Day 2017 was 3,500.

There will not be an official witness from Guiness to confirm the record, as Pye says Guiness asks for financial compensation, and he says he's not interested in giving them money.

Pye says although he doesn't skate, looking after the rink has become a labour of love for him.

"It's for the community. It's for everybody in town, poor or rich I don't care and everybody uses it. And it's free. We have free skates. People donate all the skates to me, well, to the park. We even have a company who donates the sharpening of those skates weekly," he says.

There is also a pond hockey tournament this weekend in Timmins on 24 smaller rinks that volunteers created nearby.