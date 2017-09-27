The director of the Special Investigations Unit has terminated an investigation into the falling injuries sustained by a man from Timmins, Ont.

The SIU says Timmins Police started searching for a man on August 22 in relation to a domestic incident.

The next day, the SIU says officers went to a home where they believed the man was.

While officers were there, he managed to escape.

The SIU says the man was located in hospital with a serious leg injury a few days later.

"I have terminated the investigation into this incident as the man's injuries resulted from his jumping from a roof and had nothing to do with his contact with police," Tony Loparco, director of the SIU said.

The SIU investigates cases involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.