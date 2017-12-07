A special team will soon be going through recent sexual assault cases in Timmins, with a goal to find any possible missteps in the police investigation process.

Timmins is one of six Ontario communities included in a new three year pilot project reviewing sexual assault cases. A panel will look through recent cases involving sexual assault, looking for potential problems that may have prevented the investigation from moving forward.

Sunny Marriner is the project lead and executive director of a rape crisis centre in Ottawa.

She says cases from the last three months will be looked at.

"It just adds this final oversight link in the investigative chain," she said.

"It also ensures that the case has kind of been seen in a review capacity before it potentially is deemed something that could have no more action on it."

Marriner adds that northern Ontario often gets left out of projects like this.

"Northern communities are also the gateway to the greater north for survivors who are coming down south from all over James Bay and that whole area," she said.

"The experiences that they have and the work that they're doing is vital and important."

'Great opportunity'

Timmins mayor Steve Black, who is also the chair of the city's police services board, says he and others in the community advocated for Timmins to be part of the pilot.

"It's clear that the federal government sees this as a national issue, an issue right across our country, and something that they want to see a positive change in," he said.

"So for Timmins to have the opportunity to be a part of the pilot project and be ahead of the curve in going through this process, and hopefully making change as soon as possible, I think it's a great opportunity for us."

The $399,500 project is being funded through the Status of Women Canada.

Other Ontario communities involved include Ottawa, Peterborough, Kingston, London and Stratford.