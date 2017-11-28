Timmins municipal councillor Richard Dubeau has been charged with corruption, police said. (ICI- Radio Canada)

A pre-trial date of Dec. 22 has been set in the case of a Timmins, Ont., city councillor who is facing corruption-related charges.

Richard Dubeau was not in the court Tuesday morning, but was represented by defence lawyer Ben Dawkins.

Dubeau is facing charges of corruption of a municipal official and breach of trust in relation to an incident in August.

It is alleged a man approached a business in Timmins on Aug. 25, and solicited a sales transaction that would benefit him personally in exchange for his assistance as a member of council.

Dubeau has previously said he is innocent.