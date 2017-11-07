The case of a Timmins city councillor facing corruption charges has been put over for three weeks after his lawyers asked for more time to review disclosure.

Richard Dubeau is charged with corruption of a municipal official and breach of trust in relation to an incident in August.

It is alleged he approached a Timmins business and solicited a sales transaction that would benefit him personally in exchange for his assistance as a member of council.

Dubeau has claimed his innocence over social media.