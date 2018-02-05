A post-mortem examination is scheduled for today on the body of a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed by Timmins police over the weekend.

The province's Special Investigations Unit said Saturday that officers with the Timmins Police Service went to an emergency medical services building to "deal with a man."

The SIU said the man fled, and when officers followed, there was an "interaction" during which one of the officers fired a gun.

The man was hit and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU said it has assigned three investigators and three forensic investigators to the case. It has identified one "subject officer" and seven "witness officers."

The SIU is required to investigate incidents and interactions involving police "where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault."

The name of the victim has not been confirmed with CBC.