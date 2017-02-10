City police in Timmins, Ont. are investigating a collision between two vehicles in the city's north end Friday.

According to a written release issued by the Timmins Police Service Friday morning, two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Airport Road and Westmount Boulevard around 8:45 a.m.

Police confirmed that two people involved in the crash were taken to hospital with "undetermined" injuries and that Timmins firefighters had to help extract at least one person from the crash.

Motorists were being asked to avoid the area.

Traffic along Airport Road was being re-routed via Theriault Boulevard and Lamminen Avenue Friday morning.