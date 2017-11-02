A 23-year-old Timmins man found out that online shopping can get you into trouble.

Timmins police say the were alerted by the Canadian Border Security Agency after they received a suspicious package destined for the city.

In the package, investigators found several brass knuckles, which are prohibited in Canada.

The man was arrested and charged with importing a prohibited or restricted weapon and breach of probation.

He will be appearing in court in December.