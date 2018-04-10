Man charged with impaired driving after collision involving infant

A 29-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a collision that also involved a woman and a two-month old baby.

Timmins Police say the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Algonquin Boulevard and Highway 655.

Police say a pick-up travelling eastbound struck another pick-up truck from behind. The 27-year-old female and infant were not injured in the collision.

The man, who has been charged with driving while impaired by a drug, is scheduled to appear in court on April 24.