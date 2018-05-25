Timmins homicide victim ID'd

The body of a man found at the scene of a car fire in Schumacher has been identified.

Timmins Police Service say 23-year-old Kirk Thurston, Jr., of Schumacher was found in a burned vehicle in the Gold Centre area of the city on May 18.

Timmins Police arrested Richard "Ricky" Green in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Kirk Thurston, Jr. of Schumacher. (Supplied/Timmins Police)

The Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto conducted the post-mortem examinations.

Richard "Ricky" Green, 41, of Schumacher, the man wanted in connection with the murder, was arrested on May 23 in Timmins "without incident," police said.

Police had been searching for Green since last Friday.

Green is now being held in custody and is facing several charges, including second degree murder, arson, theft of a motor vehicle and indignity to a dead body.