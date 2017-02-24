Ontario Provincial Police have identified the four people killed in a collision between an SUV and a work vehicle on Highway 101 west of Timmins on Thursday.

According to police, they are Paulette MacLeod, 61, Aynsley MacLeod, 29, and her two children, Jamaal MacLeod-Nakogee, 10, and Kruz Nakogee, 3.

The 38 year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with what police said were minor injuries, then released.

The crash, approximately 70 kilometres west of Timmins, closed Highway 101 for about 11 hours, according to the OPP.

Provincial police from South Porcupine and the OPP's technical collision investigators continue to investigate in order to determine a cause of the collision.