Timmins Police say a man is facing firearm charges after being seen with a gun on Monday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., police got a call about a man with a firearm in the area of Second Avenue and Spruce Street South.

Police found the man and seized the weapon. He was arrested without incident.

The 60-year-old man has been charged with unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court next month.