A funeral will be held on Friday in Timmins for four people who died following a car fire.

Last month, human remains were found at the scene of a vehicle fire on Price Road.

On Monday, police confirmed three people found dead inside the car were Tammy Gagnon (Robitaille), 34, Cole Gagnon, 16 and Brandi Gagnon, 14.

The body of a fourth person was found near the vehicle. Police have identified him as Joey Gagnon, 37.

According to Miron-Wilson Funeral Home, a memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 18. It will take place at St. Anthony's Cathedral.

A visitation will be held on Thursday between 2 and 4 p.m. and 7 and 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Police have not released the cause of death. On Monday, they said the investigation was on-going, but added "there are no reasons to suspect anyone else was involved."

A GoFundMe page, set up to help pay for unexpected funeral costs, has raised $8,500 to date.