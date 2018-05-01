Francophone Ontarians in Timmins will soon have access to French-language health care.

Health Minister Dr. Helena Jaczek announced on Tuesday that the North East Local Health Integration Network will receive $2.1 million towards the Timmins Francophone Community Health Centre.

The centre will provide a variety of services in French, including mental health and chronic disease management, from a range of healthcare professionals.

"Our government is committed to ensuring everyone in Ontario has access to high-quality primary care, closer to home," Jaczek said in a media release. "The support of interprofessional primary care teams in the community is an important and significant step toward achieving this goal."

Marie-France Lalonde, the Minister of Francophone Affairs, added that the centre will help strengthen the Franco-Ontarian community in the region.

"This is wonderful news for francophones in the Timmins region and another example of our government's commitment towards the active offer of French services in the North and across the province," Lalonde said in the release.

The province committed a total of $43.3 million in the 2017 budget to create and grow interprofessional primary care teams.