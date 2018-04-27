A deadly week across Ontario is adding an increased workload at the coroner's office and could be causing delays in identifying four deceased people from Timmins, a police spokesperson says.

Last Friday, four bodies were found on a logging road south of Timmins after someone noticed a car on fire. Police say three bodies were located inside a 2004 Chrysler Intrepid sedan that was green or blue in colour. A fourth body was found nearby.

On Monday, a van attack took place in Toronto that killed 10 people.

In both cases, the coroner's office is still working to confirm the identity of the deceased. Dr. Dirk Huyer said on Tuesday that due to the complexity of the investigation, it would be "several days" before his team could officially confirm the victims' identities in the Toronto case.

Corporate communications coordinator with Timmins police Marc Depatie says they are still waiting to hear from the coroner about the Timmins case.

"Given recent tragedies in the north end of Toronto, obviously this has caused significant workload increase for those technicians and experts," he said.

"So we're at the mercy of the fact that certain things have happened, not that our investigation isn't more important or less important than any other, it just adds to their overall time frame. So this may pose some element of delay in receiving the results that we require to move the investigation forward."

Depatie says he's not aware of how the coroner's office works in terms of prioritizing workload, but says he believes that because Toronto police have a suspect in custody for that case, it could increase its priority.

Marc Depatie is the corporate communications coordinator with Timmins police. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

"In our instance, there's no reason to believe there is a suspect being identified," he said.

"So, we're content that we will receive the necessary results from those forensic tests in a timely fashion and that will move the investigation forward. It will take as long as it takes."

Depatie says investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire in the vehicle and the causes of death as well as identity the deceased. Police have said they are looking for information on the whereabouts of four people from Timmins: Joey Gagnon, 37, Tammy Gagnon (Robitaille), 34, Cole Gagnon, 16 and Brandi Gagnon, 14.

On April 20, a burned vehicle with four bodies was found on Price Road, southwest of Timmins. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

Police have said "there is strong reasonable prospect that these are the people involved."

Depatie acknowledges waiting for autopsy results is hard on the family and the public in general.

"We understand completely that the family is expecting answers and so is the general public," he said.

"We have to wait for these results to be in hand before we can make any release of any information that we feel will put the family at ease and put the general public at ease as well."