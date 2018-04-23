Timmins police say they are looking for information on four people, but can't confirm they are the victims found in a badly burned vehicle found in a remote area last Friday.

The remains of four people were found on Friday afternoon after a caller reported that a vehicle was on fire. The bodies were found in a 2004 Chrysler Interpid sedan that was green or blue in colour on Price Road, about six kilometres south of Dalton Road.

On Monday, police said they are looking for information on or sightings of four people: Joey Gagnon, 37, Tammy Gagnon (Robitaille), 34, Cole Gagnon, 16 and Brandy Gagnon, 14. Police say all four are from Timmins, but they cannot confirm they are the deceased.

Police also clarified the remains of three people were found inside the vehicle, while a fourth body was found nearby.

Community liaison coordinator with Timmins police Marc Depatie, says post-mortem examinations will take place this week in Toronto.

"Now we're making room for the possibility that we have four people in Timmins who have not been seen and they're linked to that vehicle, in fact one of the persons ... is the registered owner of the vehicle," he said.

(Yvon Theriault/CBC)

"There is a logical link there but we're not in the business of speculating. However, there is a strong, reasonable prospect that these are the people involved."

Depatie added police have been in contact with a family in Timmins believed to be related to the case.

"We're disclosing this information having reached out to the family of these people so there's no element of disrespect towards their privacy," he said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the four people or the vehicle is asked to contact police.

On Sunday, police called the incident a "tragic, violent" event, but added they believe the incident is "isolated."