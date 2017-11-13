The Timmins Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) says the city will showcase the Kidd Metallurgical Site in its bid for the Noront ferrochrome smelter, and plans to recruit experts to detail the benefits and attributes of the site.

Timmins is competing with Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay for the facility, which would process chromite deposits from the Ring of Fire.

TEDC CEO Christy Marinig says the Kidd Metallurgical Site is slated for closure in 2021, which makes it the perfect place for the new smelter.

"The timing works perfect to showcase that site, and repurpose an existing metallurgical site in the province of Ontario," says Marinig.

The TEDC is also planning on bolstering support in the community, by gathering letters of support from industry players and businesses through the Timmins Chamber.

Marinig says the goal of these initiatives is to showcase how important the ferrochrome smelter would be for Timmins.

"One of the things we pride ourselves on is that Timmins is a mining and metallurgical community, and that we have the regulatory environment that paves the way...for mining and metallurgy."

Noront is set to make a decision on the location of the smelter by the end of the year.