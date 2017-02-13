Timmins police have released a photo of the man suspected of robbing two stores in Timmins today.

The first robbery occurred at the Mac's Milk variety store on Dwyer Avenue in Schumacher. Police said a man wearing a disguise approached the cashier, demanding money. He made off with merchandise and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The second robbery occurred a short while later at the Chevy Bait variety store on King Street in Porcupine.

The man, who police believe was also responsible for the Schumacher robbery, again approached the cashier and demanded money, making off with merchandise and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as having a thin build, wearing a black "snow boarder" style jacket with white vertical stripes and a scripted logo on the front.

The suspect also carried a dark backpack and wore a light green scarf across his face.

Timmins Police continue to investigate, with the help of the OPP's canine unit.