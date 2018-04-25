The gruesome discovery of four dead people in Timmins is making waves in the community. We chat with a spokesperson from a city group that helps people cope in healthy ways when tragedy strikes. 7:15

Counselling services are being provided in Timmins after four people were found dead last Friday.

Four bodies were found on a logging road south of the city after someone noticed a car on fire. Police say three bodies were located in a 2004 Chrysler Intrepid sedan that was green or blue in colour. A fourth body was found nearby.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the deceased, but have said they are looking for information on the whereabouts of four people from Timmins: Joey Gagnon, 37, Tammy Gagnon (Robitaille), 34, Cole Gagnon, 16 and Brandi Gagnon, 14.

Police have said post-mortems are taking place this week to confirm the identities, but added "there is a strong, reasonable prospect that these are the people involved."

Timmins and District Victim Services is assisting as the community grapples with grief and shock.

Melissa Turcotte is the executive director with Timmins and District Victim Services. They are called upon to help people find ways to cope when residents are faced with tragedy. (Melissa Turcotte)

Melissa Turcotte, the executive director of the centre, says its not uncommon to provide support to students who knew the deceased in this type of situation.

"We just definitely want to promote healthy and positive choices," she said.

"Often, adolescents will cope in a different way than adults or their coping skills haven't quite been mastered. We want to make sure that we're providing them with those safe outlets — social media not being one of them."

Turcotte says everyone processes tragedy differently, so the kind of supports they provide varies from person to person.

She adds a tragic event can get people talking and connecting.

"Knowledge is absolutely power," she said. "I feel that although [tragic events] are happening and they are very negative, I'm hoping that there is a positive to everything. And if that's education and awareness and bringing people together, the loss isn't for nothing."