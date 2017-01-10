Timmins has long griped about being one of the largest cities in Ontario without its own university campus and a new study by Northern Policy Institute may bring the dream closer to reality.

Long-time university administrator Ken Coates has been contracted by the institute to study the feasibility of building another campus to the city of 43,000 people, which already has Northern College, College Boreal and the small Universite de Hearst.

Coates told Timmins city council Tuesday night that going ahead with a new school, without making sure it has the right mix of programs to keep tuition dollars flowing in the years to come is the "worse thing you can possibly do"

"You can build a university tomorrow if you want to borrow $200 million and build something and hope that something happens," Coates said.

"But if you don't have a sustainability model that will attract students in the long run, that will pay the right fees and cover the costs, you've actually done something that will hurt your community rather than support it."

Coates is currently in Timmins on an information gathering trip, including gauging possible student interest.

"If you create something, will they come? This is the Field of Dreams model," he said.

Coates told council that when he was involved in the launch of the University of Northern British Columbia in the 1990s the province predicted 500 students the first year, the university board predicted 900 and they ended up with over 1,200 enrolled.

The report is expected to be complete in about a month, but no word yet on when it will be made public.