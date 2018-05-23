A man wanted for second degree murder in Timmins has been arrested "without incident," police say.

Police had been searching for Richard "Ricky" Green, 41, of Schumacher. Last Friday, police were called after human remains were found in a burned vehicle in the Gold Centre area of the city.

Green is now being held in custody and is facing several charges, including second degree murder, arson, theft of a motor vehicle and indignity to a dead body.

Last month, the bodies of three people were found in a burned vehicle and a fourth body was found nearby. Police have identified the three people in the vehicle as Tammy Gagnon (Robaitaille), 34, Cole Gagnon, 16 and Brandi Gagnon, 14. The body of 37-year-old Joey Gagnon was located near the vehicle.

Timmins Police corporate communications coordinator Marc Depatie says the case is closed on the deaths of the Gagnon family.

Marc Depatie is the corporate communications coordinator with Timmins Police. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

He adds the two fatal vehicle fires within weeks of each other are not related.

"There's no definable link," he said.

"We've completed investigations into both and it's more a matter of coincidence than anything else."

Depatie adds although the cases seem similar, they are not connected.

"There is a common usage of vehicle and setting it on fire after the fact," he said.

"Those, that would be the lone commonality. The two events are absolutely distinct and separate."

Police have not yet publicly identified the victim in the second fire. Police had said they believed Green and the deceased were known to one another and it wasn't a random act.