Timmins Police say the Centre of Forensic Sciences has confirmed the identities of four people found dead last month.

On April 20, human remains were found at the scene of a vehicle fire on Price Road.

Police say the three people found dead inside the vehicle were Tammy Gagnon (Robitaille), 34, Cole Gagnon, 16 and Brandi Gagnon, 14.

The body of a fourth person was found near the vehicle. Police say he has been identified as Joey Gagnon, 37.

Police say the information was given to the surviving members of the Gagnon family, prior to releasing it to the public.

Police add the investigation is continuing, but says at this time, there "are no reasons to suspect anyone else was involved."