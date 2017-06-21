Steve Black, the mayor of Timmins, thinks that cities should be able to buy local if they want.

Black put the motion on the table at city council Tuesday night calling on the province to amend laws around municipal contracts.

Council voted unanimously to accept the motion without debate.

Currently, provincial laws currently prohibit cities and towns from favouring local firms during the bidding process.

Black says even if the province doesn't want to change the rules for everyone, that perhaps northern Ontario cities should be given an exemption from the law.

"The point of this isn't to say that we're always going to necessarily go with a local company," Black said. "But we've had a number of bids that are within hundreds of dollars of each other, that council has struggled with why we wouldn't support the local business."

Under Timmins mayor Steve Black's motion, council could give preference to local companies when considering bids for contracts. More repair work to roads like Algonquin Boulevard could go to local companies. (Supplied/Steve Black)

But Ian Cunningham, president of the Council of Ontario Construction Associations, believes there are pros and cons to this kind of protectionist policy.

"It is a delicate balance of the interests of the local community and local contractors versus the benefits of free and open competition," Cunningham said.

Cunningham says Infrastructure Ontario recently added "local experience" into the criteria for companies bidding on major provincial construction projects.

But he says it doesn't mean that foreign firms can't bid on those contracts.