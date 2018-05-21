Timmins Police are searching for a man accused of second degree murder.

On Friday, police were called to the Gold Centre area of Timmins. Police were responding to a call about a vehicle fire that had just been put out. A body was found inside the vehicle.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Tuesday in Toronto. Police say the identity of the deceased has not been confirmed, but police believe the suspect and accused were known to one another. Police add "this was not a random act."

Police say they currently have an arrest warrant for Richard "Ricky" Green, 41, of Schumacher. He is wanted for second degree murder, arson, theft of a motor vehicle and indignity to a dead body.

Police describe him as about 5'10" tall and 190 lbs with a medium build. He has reddish brown long hair, usually worn in a ponytail and has a reddish brown goatee and beard.

If you see Green, police advise you not to approach him and instead phone 911. Police say there is no specific information to suggest he is a danger to anyone else, but add because of the nature of his alleged crime, his behaviour may be unpredictable.

Last month, three people were found dead in a car that had been burned and a fourth body was found a short distance away.

All four people were members of the same family. At the time, police said the investigation was continuing but added there were "no reasons to suspect anyone else was involved."