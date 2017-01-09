Timmins Police say a 22-year-old South Porcupine man was taken into police custody, after a suspicious item found in a bag closed the airport for several hours on Saturday.

Police were called to the Victor M. Power Municipal Airport around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. A suspicious item had been found during a standard baggage screening process. Police say the the item was subjected to further scrutiny and tested positive as being inflammable or explosive in nature.

The airport terminal was evacuated and all Saturday morning flights were cancelled, as police say these measures were necessary as part of public safety protocols.

The OPP's Explosive Disposal Unit from North Bay was called. Police determined it was a grenade novelty cigarette lighter. A container of lighter fluid was also found in the bag.

The man who owned the bag was taken into police custody and has since been released.

Timmins Police say they will continue to work alongside Timmins Airport Authority personnel and Transport Canada officials.

The airport was re-opened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning and resumed normal operations.