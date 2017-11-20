A high school in northeastern Ontario is the only one in the province to offer a simulation lab for students learning about health care.

For the past few weeks, more than 60 Grade 11 and 12 students at Timiskaming District Secondary School in New Liskeard, have been playing out different medical scenarios.

The simulation lab was added this fall to provide the students with real world applications, says health care teacher and part-time paramedic Thomas McLean.

"The students are able to do authentic learning experiences right here at our school."

The lab is about the same size as two regular classrooms and features a nurses station, a trauma room, three acute care beds and a clinical room.

The simulation lab at Timiskaming District Secondary School includes three acute care beds for the students to play out medical scenarios. (Thomas McLean)

"It's actually the first of its kind anywhere in Ontario, with respect to a facility like that right in the high school setting," Mclean says.

The students do a great deal of critical thinking and problem solving during the simulations.

"One of the things I really enjoy is watching them give peer feedback so they're able to mentor each other, teaching each other how to learn through the scenarios, so especially having the group of Grade 11s and Grade 12s they're really able to collaborate and help push the next student up to the higher level."

'Not as easy as it looks on TV'

By practicing the medical skills during a simulation McLean says the students build their confidence.

"They realize that they're able to do these skills. Sometimes it's not as easy as it looks on TV, and when [the students] try it they actually really enjoy doing it and it builds confidence."

The school is in partnership with local physicians, and McLean says many health care professionals will help provide lab training to the students.

"It's an interesting opportunity to be able provide them with all those different careers that are out there."